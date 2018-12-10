Boeing Co (BA) Holdings Decreased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $101,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Boeing by 544.7% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Boeing by 22,056.9% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 43,649 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 43,452 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $323.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $279.90 and a 12 month high of $394.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

In other Boeing news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boeing to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $455.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.21.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

