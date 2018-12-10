Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE) Insider Robb Douglas Thompson Buys 2,000 Shares

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) insider Robb Douglas Thompson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$14,760.00.

Robb Douglas Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, December 4th, Robb Douglas Thompson purchased 4,500 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.66 per share, with a total value of C$34,470.00.

Bonterra Energy stock traded down C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,166. Bonterra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of C$6.26 and a 12-month high of C$20.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$63.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy Corp will post 1.05999999385507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 198.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bonterra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Bonterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/bonterra-energy-corp-bne-insider-robb-douglas-thompson-buys-2000-shares.html.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.