Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Position Decreased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,356 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth about $202,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth about $226,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.85.

Shares of BXP opened at $129.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.57 and a 1-year high of $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.30 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 20.18%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

