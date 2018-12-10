Bovis Homes Group (BVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BVS. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.97) price target (up previously from GBX 1,275 ($16.66)) on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group from GBX 1,368 ($17.88) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,234 ($16.12) price objective (up previously from GBX 904 ($11.81)) on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,226.30 ($16.02).

Shares of BVS stock opened at GBX 878.40 ($11.48) on Monday. Bovis Homes Group has a one year low of GBX 826 ($10.79) and a one year high of GBX 1,222 ($15.97).

Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported GBX 36.10 ($0.47) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald sold 15,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.66), for a total value of £139,294.72 ($182,013.22).

Bovis Homes Group Company Profile

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

