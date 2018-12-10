BowLeven PLC (LON:BLVN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.85 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.85 ($0.31), with a volume of 729346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.70 ($0.32).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BowLeven in a research note on Monday, September 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/bowleven-blvn-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-23-85.html.

About BowLeven (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company has strategic equity interests in two permits in Cameroon, including the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers; and the onshore Bomono permit covering an area of 2,328 square kilometers.

