Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Given a $17.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BHR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE:BHR opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.46 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,286,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after acquiring an additional 195,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $25,787,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $12,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $6,462,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $5,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

