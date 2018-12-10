Brenntag (BNR) Given a €55.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €53.58 ($62.30).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €38.57 ($44.85) on Friday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

