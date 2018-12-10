Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $533,000 Holdings in Travelzoo (TZOO)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 100.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 27.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $161,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Alexander Smart acquired 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 445,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,300. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.46 million, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.26. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $21.15.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Travelzoo Profile

Travelzoo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company's publications and products include Travelzoo Websites; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

