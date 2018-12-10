Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,523,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,372,000 after purchasing an additional 190,956 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 187,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 233.2% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.95.

NYSE:BMY opened at $52.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

