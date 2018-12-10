BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (APH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,048 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1,165.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,361,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,700,752,000 after purchasing an additional 816,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,586,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,292,000 after purchasing an additional 415,589 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Amphenol by 12.8% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,948,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,997,000 after buying an additional 335,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 16.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,258,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,382,000 after buying an additional 325,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH opened at $83.58 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (APH)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-decreases-holdings-in-amphenol-co-aph.html.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.