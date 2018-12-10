Broadcom (AVGO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Cascend Securities

Cascend Securities upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVGO. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $293.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.33.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $228.56 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $197.46 and a 52 week high of $274.26. The stock has a market cap of $94.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.27. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.65 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $4,578,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $14,266,145. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,422,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

