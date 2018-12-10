Brokerages Anticipate Business First Bancshares Inc (BFST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) to post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.38. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. FIG Partners started coverage on Business First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Greg Robertson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $78,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $632,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $464,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $12,458,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $12,080,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BFST traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,879. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-Statements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.