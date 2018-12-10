Brokerages Anticipate General Electric (GE) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. General Electric posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. General Electric’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group lowered General Electric to an “add” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $21.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Morningstar set a $15.70 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 226,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,660,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,904,000 after acquiring an additional 331,577 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 90,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,893,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,179,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 86.0% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 13,622,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.90. 2,508,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,035,312. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

