Brokerages Anticipate Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2018

Wall Street analysts expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) to report $2.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $9.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $205,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,784.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 48,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $2,213,061.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,563,359 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,167,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,403,000 after acquiring an additional 410,107 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,425,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,182,000 after acquiring an additional 51,924 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Hormel Foods by 15.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 83,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.26. 2,414,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

