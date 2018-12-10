Brokerages Anticipate HP Inc. (HPQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.05 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report $15.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $15.49 billion. HP reported sales of $14.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $59.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.16 billion to $60.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $60.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $60.03 billion to $60.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The computer maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 price objective on HP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In related news, COO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 693,594 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $17,880,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 86,389 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,142,447.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 815,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 829,934 shares of company stock worth $21,227,333 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in HP by 6,530.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPQ remained flat at $$22.93 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,111,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,292,544. HP has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

