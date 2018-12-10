Brokerages Anticipate Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (MACK) to Announce -$1.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) to report ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merrimack Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.60) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merrimack Pharmaceuticals.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.65).

MACK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 98,395 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 349.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 633,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 492,440 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 174,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 31,509 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 49,544 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MACK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.28. 605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,856. The company has a market cap of $56.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.40. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on biomarker-defined cancers in the United States. The company's clinical programs include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141, a human tetravalent bispecific antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer with high serum levels of free insulin-like growth factor 1.

