Brokerages Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $308.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to announce $308.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.02 million to $310.16 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $342.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.11 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

RRGB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ RRGB traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $67.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 215.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth $141,000.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.