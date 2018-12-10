Brokerages Anticipate SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) will report ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.49). SeaSpine posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPNE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $23.00 price target on SeaSpine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of SeaSpine stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,529. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $318.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novo Holdings A S boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 927,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 60,848 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $850,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 491,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

