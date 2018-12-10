Brokerages Anticipate Sogou Inc (SOGO) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sogou an industry rank of 29 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SOGO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sogou from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th.

Shares of SOGO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 107,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,269. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.59. Sogou has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sogou had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $276.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.19 million. Sogou’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sogou will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOGO. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sogou during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sogou by 684.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 375,646 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Sogou by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Sogou during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sogou during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,857,000. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

