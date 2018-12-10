Brokerages Expect Endo International PLC (ENDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Endo International reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Endo International had a negative net margin of 37.82% and a positive return on equity of 1,348.52%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Endo International to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,115.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Endo International by 594.9% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Endo International in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Endo International in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Endo International in the third quarter valued at $341,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $11.57 on Friday. Endo International has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.