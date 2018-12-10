Brokerages Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.64 Million

Equities analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) to report $49.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.84 million and the highest is $50.43 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $50.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $241.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.70 million to $242.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $212.80 million, with estimates ranging from $210.80 million to $214.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $45.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.99 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 73.78%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.43.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.05. 13,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $278.62.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.88, for a total transaction of $3,286,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,863,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total transaction of $634,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,808,798.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,314,326. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,346,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,554,000 after buying an additional 81,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,721,000 after purchasing an additional 66,789 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 927,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,068,000 after purchasing an additional 54,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,026,000 after purchasing an additional 230,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,423,000 after purchasing an additional 64,329 shares in the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

