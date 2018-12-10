Brokerages Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Target Price at $78.25

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Wedbush set a $79.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.82. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $76.99.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 38,569.44% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. Analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.1% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,413,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,572,000 after buying an additional 1,045,976 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 24.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,152,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,230,000 after purchasing an additional 812,468 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 19,039 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 703,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,821,000 after purchasing an additional 63,540 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 591,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,942,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

