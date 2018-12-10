Brokerages Set Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Target Price at $43.96

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.96.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,266,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,953,518. Comcast has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 80,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 173,376 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,169 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Comcast by 18.1% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 9,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

