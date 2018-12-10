Brokerages Set Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (EPE) PT at $2.72

Shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:EPE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. KLR Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Enterprise GP in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Enterprise GP in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of Enterprise GP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. 10,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55. Enterprise GP has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

Enterprise GP (NYSE:EPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.15 million. Enterprise GP had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise GP will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Enterprise GP by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 625,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 354,788 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Enterprise GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise GP Company Profile

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

