Brokerages Set HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR) Target Price at $8.67

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

HPR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HighPoint Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $9.00 price objective on HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,859. The company has a market cap of $639.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.24. HighPoint Resources has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 44.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HighPoint Resources will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Troy L. Schindler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HighPoint Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,737,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,879,000 after acquiring an additional 158,113 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 236,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,471 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 483,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 275,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 154,695 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.