Brokerages Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Price Target at $21.70

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

MTSI stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.14. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.21.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $151.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO Robert Mcmullan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Croteau sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,733.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,043 shares of company stock valued at $459,764 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $211,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 277.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

