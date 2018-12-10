Brokerages Set Nlight Inc (LASR) Target Price at $30.00

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

LASR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Nlight in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Nlight from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Nlight from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th.

Get Nlight alerts:

LASR traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 7.71. Nlight has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Nlight had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $51.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nlight will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mv Management Ix Llc sold 1,192,205 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $30,329,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott H. Keeney sold 180,000 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $4,579,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,516,622 shares of company stock worth $63,791,479.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nlight by 592.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,238,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,921 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Nlight by 408.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,248,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nlight in the second quarter worth $22,235,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nlight in the third quarter worth $14,030,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 164.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 868,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 539,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.