Brokerages Set Stericycle Inc (SRCL) PT at $64.33

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Stericycle from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Barrington Research set a $72.00 target price on Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stericycle from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRCL traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $42.29. 513,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $76.73.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.36 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.63%. Stericycle’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.