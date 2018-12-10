Brokerages Set Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) PT at $95.55

Shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.55.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Weight Watchers International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Weight Watchers International from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

NYSE WTW traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $47.03. 880,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,283. Weight Watchers International has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Mindy F. Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.10 per share, for a total transaction of $350,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,503.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $103,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,140.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at $137,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.