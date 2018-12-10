Brokerages Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) PT at $41.40

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

WERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.71 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 11.2% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 18,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 7.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 37.5% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 11,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

