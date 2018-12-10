Brokers Offer Predictions for GMS Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (GMS)

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GMS in a research report issued on Thursday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for GMS’s FY2019 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $833.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.54 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

GMS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $25.00 price target on GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on shares of GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of GMS to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Shares of GMS opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.17. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,949,000 after buying an additional 262,423 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of GMS by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,008,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,595,000 after buying an additional 158,392 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,222,000 after buying an additional 599,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of GMS by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,456,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,786,000 after buying an additional 472,895 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GMS by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 225,233 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

