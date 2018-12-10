Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in First Horizon National Corp (FHN)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 29,974.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Yousef A. Valine acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,870.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,693.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $788,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 640,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,387.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 68,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Horizon National Corp has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $20.86.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $441.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.62 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in First Horizon National Corp (FHN)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/brown-advisory-inc-has-1-54-million-stake-in-first-horizon-national-corp-fhn.html.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.