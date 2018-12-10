Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 11,994 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,994 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 76.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 28,163 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 132.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.6% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 308,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $2,815,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $64.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.05. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 19.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $289,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at $10,051,680.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $2,314,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,180,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,110,373.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,463. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

