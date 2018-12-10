Burney Co. Buys 6,482 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 411,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,733,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 166,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $24,405,814.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,772,611.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $1,225,211.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 510,544 shares of company stock worth $74,414,877 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.90.

Shares of JNJ opened at $145.43 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $118.62 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

