Caci International Inc (CACI) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caci International were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caci International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Caci International by 380.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caci International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caci International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caci International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CACI. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Caci International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on Caci International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $220.00 target price on Caci International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.50.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $157.17 on Monday. Caci International Inc has a 1-year low of $131.40 and a 1-year high of $200.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.08. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caci International Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

