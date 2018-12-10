Cadian Capital Management LP Acquires 47,900 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.4% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,046.58 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $984.00 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $728.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,330.16.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/cadian-capital-management-lp-acquires-47900-shares-of-alphabet-inc-googl.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.