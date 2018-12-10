Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Downgraded by Vertical Group

Vertical Group cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CALM. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Stephens cut Cal-Maine Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $43.66 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.23). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.97%.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, CFO Max P. Bowman purchased 2,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.51 per share, with a total value of $91,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $470,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $1,644,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $246,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.