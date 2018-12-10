Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth $133,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth $161,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $190,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CALM. ValuEngine upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Vertical Group lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $43.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.39. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $52.30.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 11.97%.

In related news, CFO Max P. Bowman acquired 2,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.51 per share, for a total transaction of $91,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/cal-maine-foods-inc-calm-shares-bought-by-gsa-capital-partners-llp.html.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.