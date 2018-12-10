Callon Petroleum (CPE) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Callon Petroleum worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,964,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 171,548 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 38,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,848,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,850,000 after purchasing an additional 935,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $8.04 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.66 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

In other Callon Petroleum news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at $494,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

