Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 26,100 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Boyd Gaming worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,407,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,077,000 after acquiring an additional 670,588 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $927,000. Institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.96. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $40.44.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $612.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.60 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on BYD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of October 15, 2018, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1.76 million square feet of casino space, approximately 38,000 gaming machines, 900 table games, 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

