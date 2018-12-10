Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 251,000 Shares of Meritor Inc (MTOR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 251,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.34% of Meritor worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth $611,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth $821,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 229,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 target price on shares of Meritor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Meritor in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 58,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $933,783.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 242,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $3,894,693.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,133 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,182 in the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTOR opened at $16.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Meritor Inc has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $29.54.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 92.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meritor Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Trailer; and Aftermarket & Industrial.

