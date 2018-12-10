Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $6.15 Million Position in California Resources Corp (CRC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.26% of California Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 76.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRC opened at $21.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 5.43. California Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $50.34.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $828.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.83 million. California Resources had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that California Resources Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

In other news, Director Harold M. Korell acquired 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.17 per share, with a total value of $53,906.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,603.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harold M. Korell acquired 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $99,976.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,445.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

