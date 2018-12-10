Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) Receives “Hold” Rating from TD Securities

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CBWBF opened at $19.69 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

