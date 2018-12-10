Canadian Western Bank to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CWB. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.91.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$26.55 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$25.31 and a 52-week high of C$40.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

In other news, insider Allen David Stephen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,950.00. Insiders purchased 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $90,443 in the last quarter.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

