Cerus (CERS) Given a $9.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) received a $9.00 target price from research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.34% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We rate CERS Overweight and have a 12-month price target of $9. CERS commercializes INTERCEPT, the only FDA-approved system for pathogen- inactivated (PI) blood components. We believe 2019 will be a pivotal year for the company as it continues to penetrate the platelet transfusion market in key geographical regions (US and internationally), which we expect to drive double-digit revenue growth longer term. CERS is seeking regulatory approval in Europe and the US to use its INTERCEPT system to treat red cells, a company-estimated $5B market.””

Get Cerus alerts:

CERS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cerus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Cerus stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,770. Cerus has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $725.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 8.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 3.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 312,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 486,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.