Capital Guardian Trust Co. Raises Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Capital Guardian Trust Co. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of Las Vegas Sands worth $30,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $404,981,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 20.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,516,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1,396.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,361,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $140,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 58.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,132,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $236,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,672 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 190.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,558,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $92,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,300 shares during the period. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. Argus cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. HSBC raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price objective on Las Vegas Sands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $53.34 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $81.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 98.68%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

