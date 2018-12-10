Capital Guardian Trust Co. Sells 687,924 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Capital Guardian Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,747 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 687,924 shares during the quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Starbucks worth $41,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 669.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 155.6% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.34.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $5,459,088.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX opened at $65.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $68.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Capital Guardian Trust Co. Sells 687,924 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/capital-guardian-trust-co-sells-687924-shares-of-starbucks-co-sbux.html.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.