Capital International Inc. CA Buys 30,853 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (ABX)

Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,853 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $1,582,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $790,000. Ronna Sue Cohen acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 351.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 184,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 257,484 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 568,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. 56.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of -0.50.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

ABX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

