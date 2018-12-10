Capital International Inc. CA Purchases 14,370 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,370 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 213.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,195,000 after acquiring an additional 269,964 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 54.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after acquiring an additional 129,963 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. National Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE OXY opened at $66.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 350.56%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

