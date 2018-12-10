Capital International Inc. CA Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.4% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 59,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $5,174,875.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM opened at $84.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/capital-international-inc-ca-trims-stake-in-philip-morris-international-inc-pm.html.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.